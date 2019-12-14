EFFINGHAM, IL – The Tuesday after Thanksgiving is traditionally celebrated as “Giving Tuesday” and on Tuesday, December 3, area residents gave from their hearts to support the Crisis Nursery of Effingham County.

WCIA-TV of Champaign hosted their annual “Day of Giving” on December 3 to benefit crisis nurseries across Central Illinois, including the local Crisis Nursery. As a proud partner of the Crisis Nursery, HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital hosted the Day of Giving in Effingham at St. Anthony’s Health Center, serving as the drop-off point for donations from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

By the end of the day, the Crisis Nursery of Effingham County was enormously blessed with monetary contributions of over $15,000 and a bus full of items (valued at approximately $5,000) needed to care for the kids that use the Crisis Nursery.

Megan Rewers, director of the Crisis Nursery of Effingham County, expressed her appreciation for the overwhelming response that day. “We are grateful and in awe of the incredible support we were surrounded by on Giving Tuesday this year. Our program simply could not exist without our community’s support and this event was no exception,” she said.

Rewers wanted to give special thanks to the following organizations for their generous contributions and gifts-in-kind that greatly helped make the “Day of Giving so special:

• J & J Ventures for their donation of $5,000 and miscellaneous children’s items.

• Roy Schmidt Honda for their donation of over $2,000 worth of child care items.

• Livin’ It Up Transportation for the donation of the bus to store the items that day, and transport them to the nursery.

• HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital for the Health Center parking lot space and the conference room for volunteers to warm themselves and get some food.

• Joe Sippers for pastries and coffee for the volunteers.

Rewers shared, “Thank you to WCIA, HSHS St. Anthony’s and to all that donated to our program! My heart is so full from the generosity of our community!”

For more information about Crisis Nursery of Effingham County, visit crisisnurseryofeffingham.com.

PHOTO CAPTION #3: Roy Schmidt Honda donated over $2,000 worth of child care items to Crisis Nursery to Effingham County during the “Day of Giving”. The items were presented to (left) Gwen Shurtz, Crisis Nursery staff member, and (right) Director Meghan Rewers, by Twilla Ruholl, business development coordinator, and Owner Roy Schmidt.