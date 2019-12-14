This week Maura Kay Smith, inspiration for the Maura’s Mission Foundation, had the wonderful opportunity to donate $5000 to the Trisha & Nick Compton family. This family is a huge part of our community with even bigger hearts. Nick Compton was diagnosed with a brain tumor and aggressively growing cysts on his brain stem. Since then he has had major brain surgeries, spent months in rehab, and received radiation and chemo. This has left Nick physically disabled. Trisha is a devoted wife that is also Nick’s caregiver. They have two children Jack & Mia. This family has fought so many battles, yet their faith in God continues to shine through. Thank you to all who donated, attended our Maura’s Mission fundraising events, spread the word about Maura’s Mission & helped make this donation possible. A special thank you goes out to Stanford Marketing for hosting a Maura’s Mission fundraising event. What a blessing it is to live in this loving community!