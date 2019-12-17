The JV Lady Giants downed East Peoria 53-13. The Lady Giants scored 13 points in the first quarter and held East Peoria to five.

Going into halftime the Lady Giants had a 21-9 lead.

As they headed into the final frame of play Canton was leading with 45 points, but East Peoria managed to score just four points at the end of three.

Two Lady Giants scored in double digits.

A. Hootman and A. Groves each had 11 points.

L. Gilles added nine points while K. Zumstein added seven points.

J. Jones contributed six points while R. Moser added three.

Adding two points each were: J. Walters, A. Spencer and K. Fahnestock.

For East Peoria, their leading scorer was Williams with five.

Hultquist added three points.

Watson and Campbell added two points each.

Hammel added a point.