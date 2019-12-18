College Theme presentations by faculty at Spoon River College have wrapped up for the semester with the last of the fall presentations given by Dr. Robert Zellmann (philosophy/religion) and Melissa Miller (allied health).

CANTON-College Theme presentations by faculty at Spoon River College have wrapped up for the semester with the last of the fall presentations given by Dr. Robert Zellmann (philosophy/religion) and Melissa Miller (allied health).

This year’s theme is “When Am I Ever Going to Use This? Recognizing the Value of a Liberal Education.”

Zellmann’s “The Practical Upside of a Liberal Education” was engaging and humorous, and sprinkled with wise sayings he’s known for.

He believes a liberal education is—or should be—used every day throughout one’s entire life, in order to be more prepared, more interesting, more fun, more knowledgeable, and more marketable.

“Become the Swiss army knife, with lots of tools, to be prepared,” Zellmann told students. “The right tool for the right job makes tasks in life easier because it does less damage.”

Miller’s “What Would the Health Industry Look Like Without Liberal Arts?” recapped exactly what liberal education courses are; communications (reading, writing, speaking), humanities (cultural diversity, history, art, theatre, music, religion, ethics), social sciences (history, economics, political science, psychology, sociology, geography), and natural sciences (biological sciences, chemistry, physics, and mathematics).

Noting that any degree or certificate at Spoon River College—including career and workforce education—includes liberal arts courses, Miller said, “We’re teaching you to sharpen your ability, and to learn what to do with knowledge.”

“In healthcare, it takes an entire team working together—from the receptionist making your appointment to the doctor and all those in between—to provide you with a quality and personalized health care experience. Imagine all the errors there might be without the skills learned in liberal arts classes.”

The presentations will resume in January starting with Dr. Andrew Kirk (communications) and Laura Bandy (English) presenting.

The presentations given by Zellmann and Miller, as well as by President Curt Oldfield ("Liberal Arts in the Workplace") and chemistry teacher Bridgett Loftus ("Chemistry and You") during the fall semester can be viewed on the Spoon River College YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/user/SpoonRiverCollege/videos.