The Illinois Scholars were recognized before the varsity game Friday night. From (L-R): Jack Bettis, Kaleb Foster (not Present), Colby Gerrard, Paige Hendrickson, Seth Ingram, Cade McDowell, Lance Mitchell, Chelsea Ochs, Kaylee Rubsam, Logan Shan, Ryan Toliver, Paige Troyer, and Travis Wilke.