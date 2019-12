The IMS Wrestling team started their season Saturday.

They went 4-0 on the day, said Coach Brian Wilcoxen.

The following are the individual results by team.

Canton (75) vs. Camp Point (18)

65- Hardesty (c) by FF 70- Bueller (cp) pinned M. Steele (c) 75- Lawson (c) dec. 4-1 Shank (cp) 80- Jochums (c) pinned Hughes (cp)

85- Mitchell (cp) dec 9-7 Lockwood (c) 90- Carrier (c) pinned Ingals (cp) 95- Thompson (cp) pinned Oaks (c) 100- Murphy (c) by FF 105- Harn (c) by FF 112- Anderson (c) dec. 7-5 Louderback (cp) 119- Putman (c) dec. 11-8 Kemper (cp) 126- Dunlap (c) pinned Harness (cp) 135- Griffin (c) pinned Jones (c) 145- Friday (c) pinned Kees (c)

155- Stenson (cp) dec. 14-12 Greene (c) 167- Bond (c) by FF 185- Eustice (c) by FF 215- Kessler (c) by FF HWT- Brawdy (c) by FF

Exhibition:

Dunlap (c) pinned Carroll (cp)

Bower (cp) dec. 11-10 Johnson (c) Brewer (c) pinned Harness (cp)

Thompson (cp) dec. 7-2 Hedges (c)

Canton (84) vs. Auburn(30)

65- Hardesty (c) by FF 70- M. Steele (c) pinned Brown (a) 75- Lawson (c) pinned Hamm (a) 80- Jochums (c) pinned Duncan (a)

85- Lockwood (c) pinned Britz (a) 90- Ruzic (a) pinned Carrier (c) 95- Thompson (a) pinned Oaks (c) 100- Murphy (c) by FF 105- Harn (c) by FF 112- Brown (a) pinned Anderson (c) 119- Putman (c) pinned Fay (a)

126- Dunlap (c) by FF 135- Barrow (a) pinned Jones (c) 145- Linn (a) pinned Greene (c)

155- Allen (a) pinned Kees (c) 167- Bond (c) by FF 185- Eustice (c) by FF 215- Kessler (c) by FF HWT- Brawdy (c) by FF

Exhibition:

Hardesty (c) pinned Brown (a)

Hamm (a) pinned D. Steele (c) Smith (c) dec. 12-11 Duncan (a)

Canton (57) vs. Quincy (54) 65- Hardesty (c) by FF 70- M. Steele (c) pinned Smith (q) 75- Lawson (c) by FF 80- Jochums (c) pinned Wakefield (q)

85- Roberts (q) pinned Lockwood (c) 90- Carrier (c) pinned Mixer (q) 95- Oaks (c) dec. York (q) 100- Murphy (c) pinned Owsley (q) 105- Harn (c) pinned JJ Moss (q) 112- Derhake (q) inj. deft Anderson (c) 119- Abbey (q) pinned Putman (c)

126- Dunlap (c) pinned Dietrich (q) 135- J Moss (q) pinned Jones (c) 145- Uppinghouse (q) pinned Greene (c)

155- Forrest (q) pinned Kees (c) 167- Newbold (q) by FF 185- Eustice (c) pinned Florea (q) 215- Mast (q) pinned Kessler (c) HWT- Flachs (q) pinned Brawdy (c)

Exhibition:

Williams (c) dec. 10-7 Kehfeldt (q)

Clevenger (q) pinned Nidiffer (c) Siemon (c) pinned Lamborn (q)

Canton (72) vs. Pittsfield (33)

65- Hardesty (c) by FF 70- M. Steele (c) by FF 75- Lawson (c) by FF 80- Jochums (c) by FF

85- Lockwood (c) by FF 90- Carrier (c) by FF 95- Oaks (c) by FF 100- Murphy (c) by FF 105- Harn (c) pinned Freesmeyer (p) 112- Siemon (c) by FF 119- Archer (p) pinned Putman (c)

126- Dunlap (c) pinned Walston (p) 135- Alger (p) pinned Jones (c) 145- Cook (p) pinned Greene (c)

155- Shaw (p) by FF 167- Double FF 185- McKee (p) dec. 7-5 Eustice (c)

215- Guthrie (p) pinned Kessler (c) HWT- Brawdy (c) pinned Shaw (p)

Exhibition:

Forsey (p) pinned Fields (c)

Hurst (Havana) pinned Pitcer (c) Hankins (c) pinned Friend (Havana)

Thomas (Havana) pinned Lidwell (c)