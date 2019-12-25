Gordon L. Minnaert, 65, of Sheffield died on Monday, December 23, 2019 at his home. A Celebration of Life visitation will be held from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 28th at Stackhouse-Moore Funeral & Cremation Services, Sheffield. Cremation rites will be accorded after the visitation. Inurnment will be in Sheffield Cemetery at a later date. Memorials may be made to Bureau Valley Schools.

Gordon Lee Minnaert was born January 25, 1954 in Kewanee, IL the son of DeWayne and Ellen Louise (Nutter) Minnaert. He graduated from Western High School in 1973. Gordon had served as the Sheffield Police Officer for several years. He also had served on the Fire Department. For many years he had been a custodian and drove school bus for Bureau Valley Schools.

Gordon was an avid Green Bay Packers Fan. He loved to go for rides in his Packer’s Golf Cart. He especially loved his two granddaughters very very much.

Survivors include his daughter, Cala (Jeremy) Michael, Wenona, IL; granddaughters, Abigail and Sophia; brother, Mike Minnaert, Sheffield; two sisters, Sindy Herrald, Silvis, and Karen (Kevin) McBride, Metropolis, IL; half-brother, Richie (Michelle) Hogue, Metropolis, IL; and special friend, Virginia “Ginny” Bollinger, Buda. His parents preceded him in death.

