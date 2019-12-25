WASHINGTON, D.C. — All eyes are on the U.S. Senate as House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi is sitting on the passed impeachment articles until Senate Republicans and Democrats came to an agreement on procedure.

But Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., maintains as the process goes forward, senators from both parties must maintain as much objectivity as possible since the next phase in the Senate is technically a trial. Sen. Durbin recently appeared on CNN’s “State of The Union” program and told host Dana Bash it’s a mistake for senators to express they’ve already made up their minds before any evidence or testimony has been presented to them.

“As far as I’m concerned, they can tell which way they’re leaning or how they feel in terms of the probability, but when it comes to saying ‘I’ve made up my mind, it’s all over,’ for goodness’ sakes, that is not what the Constitution envisioned,” Durbin said.

”Alexander Hamilton said: We give this job to the Senate because they are ‘independent and dignified.’ For goodness’ sake, let’s do our best to meet those standards,” he continued.

Although Durbin is the Senate minority whip — second in command of Democrats to Minority Leader Chuck Schumer — he said he would not act in his usual capacity, which is to create solidarity in votes.

“There are some we don’t touch, and this is one of them,” Durbin said. “This is a question of conscience as far as we’re concerned, even in our own caucus…and I hope in the Republican caucus. It goes far beyond any party-line position.”

Durbin’s statement doesn’t only apply to his fellow Democrats, but Republican colleagues as well.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has recently been criticized for stating he would be coordinating with the White House on how the impeachment trial would proceed.

McConnell has fired back at Democrats for saying the Senate trial should be impartial; stating the trial should not only be impartial but be consistent with precedent.

"Do you think Chuck Schumer is impartial? Do you think Elizabeth Warren is impartial? Bernie Sanders is impartial?" the Kentucky senator said Monday on Fox News.

"So let’s quit the charade. This is a political exercise. All I’m asking of Schumer is that we treat Trump the same way we treated Clinton."

For questions or comments, email editor@mcdonoughvoice.com.