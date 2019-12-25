Three are reported dead after a shooting incident took place in the early hours of Christmas Day here.

According to a press release from Livingston County Sheriff Tony Childress, his office was notified of a shooting on the east side of Cullom, a quiet community in eastern Livingston County. Upon arrival, deputies found three deceased victims at 416 E. Jackson St.

Livingston County Coroner Dan Watson stated that Vermilion Valley E. 911 Dispatch received a call at 2:05 a.m. about a triple homicide at a home in Cullom. Watson pronounced the three dead at has ordered autopsies.

The victims were a 51-year-old male, a 48-year-old female and a 27-year-old male. Names of the victims were not released by the Sheriff’s Department due to it being “an active ongoing homicide investigation involving the Livingston County Sheriff’s office, Illinois State Police, Livingston County Coroner’s office, and the Livingston County State’s Attorney office, and pending notification of next of kin”.

The Daily Leader has learned the names of the victims but will not release them until confirmation is made by official sources.

The release also noted that a suspect is in custody and that first-degree murder charges are pending at this time.

Childress said the incident appears to be isolated and that there are no immediate threats or public safety dangers to the community at this time.

Members of the community awoke to the news on a sunny and unseasonably warm Christmas morning. A next-door-neighbor to the west of the shooting scene was said to be delayed in leaving for work around 5 a.m., according to a community member.

Another, whose home was within the crime scene tape, was allowed to walk to a convenience store but not allowed to take his vehicle, which was part of the crime scene, said a member of the community.

East Jackson Street was blocked off from the 400 block to the edge of town by members of the Illinois Police and Livingston County Sheriff’s Department from the early morning hours to beyond deadline.

Illinois State Police crime scene investigators were looking over the scene, including going into the 416 E. Jackson house and the house across the street, 421 E. Jackson. There also appeared to be an evidence marker in the street in front of the 421 E. Jackson property.