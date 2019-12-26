The Canton JV Lady Giants defeated Limestone Saturday 40 to 31.

Scoring in double-digits for the Lady Giants was Ashley Grove with 12.

Adding nine was Bree Williamson while Alivia Hootman contributed six points.

Karlee Zumstein added five points in the win and Lily Giles contributed four.

Adding two apiece were Ellie Downing and Abby Spencer.

The Lady Giants took an 11-8 first quarter lead. Going into the half they were leading 23-16.

They were up 10 points, 35-25 heading into the fourth quarter prior to taking the victory.