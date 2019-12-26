After raising over $8,200 in its first campaign in 2015, over $15,000 in 2016, over $19,000 in 2017, and over $28,000 in last year’s campaign, the Spoon River College Foundation is proud to announce that its fifth #GivingSPOONday campaign was a huge success thanks to its communities, who gave $36,677 in 250 separate gifts to support Spoon River College and its students.

As part of the larger Giving Tuesday movement to create a worldwide day of giving, the SRC Foundation had challenged SRC students, employees, friends and the community to “’snap’ into the season of giving,” “change lives for good,” and give 200 separate gifts to benefit SRC in the 24-hour period of Dec. 3.

“We really challenged our friends and our volunteers with this year’s goal,” said Colin Davis, SRC Foundation Director.

“To surpass what we knew was a lofty goal is a wonderful testament not only to SRC, but to the communities in which our institution operates. Time after time, we ask our friends to step up to the plate, and time after time, they deliver.”

The SRC Foundation raises money exclusively to help Spoon River College better serve its students and continue to offer a high quality, low-cost education.

Through scholarships, community programs, student activities and facilities support, the SRC Foundation provides nearly $250,000 each year to SRC and its students.

“In addition to helping our students in any way possible, the idea of #GivingSPOONday is to reach as many people as possible and spread the mission of the SRC Foundation and help introduce, or re-introduce, people to Spoon River College,” said Davis, who also thanked Hy-Vee in Macomb and Canton for participating in “round-up” days to support the campaign.

“#GivingSPOONday is primarily conducted through email, social media, friend-to-friend and other online marketing.

Because of those methods and our friends at the Macomb and Canton Hy-Vees and American Grille, it’s likely that over 25,000 people learned something about SRC and the SRC Foundation, and that’s a huge win, too.”

In addition to direct mail contact, over 100 volunteers across the SRC District and beyond sent emails to their family and friends or shared posts on social media.

This year, many local businesses and organizations helped out by lending their social media “clout” to the cause, helping #GivingSPOONday reach an audience that it might not have otherwise reached. Gifts ranged in size from $1 to well over $1,000, proving that #GivingSPOONday truly is a grassroots effort.

“The fact that so many people have come together for this cause across so many communities these past four years just goes to show what kind of support system our students have,” said Davis. “It makes a huge difference to students to know, even before they step foot on an SRC campus for the first time, that there are thousands of wonderful people across west central Illinois and across the country who have their backs. We cannot thank those people, and our communities, enough for their support.”

The Spoon River College Foundation is a 501 (c) (3) organization created in 1979 to provide resources to Spoon River College.

To learn more about the SRC Foundation and the giving options that are available, please visit http://www.src.edu/foundation or call (309) 649-6260.