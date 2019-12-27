BY ROBERT BESKOW

Times Sports Editor

Thursday afternoon:

CWC 54, Murphysboro 30

The Lady Bulldogs got their tournament underway with a convincing victory over Murphysboro. Jessica Smith’s eight first-quarter points helped CWC to a lead it would never give up. Sydney Lucas overcame a first-half injury to pour in three 3-pointers in the second half to increase the lead and give the JV players some tournament action time in the fourth quarter.

1 2 3 4 F

MB 7 4 6 13 30

CWC 14 11 14 15 54

MB - Kylie Kerrens 18, Bridgett Clover 8, Grace Barlage 2, Tabytha Young 2.

CWC - Sydney Lucas 17, Jessica Smith 13, Elleigh Gray 8, Kadee Milligan 6, Mariah VanMatre 4, Meagan Healy 2, Greyson Huff 2, Harleigh Niehaus 2.

Thursday evening:

Wayne City 36, CWC 29

The Lady Bulldogs got off to a horrible start and then came almost all the way back before falling to Wayne City.

CWC only scored two points in the first quarter (and picked up those two in the last half-minute). The Lady Bulldogs trailed 19-10 at the half, but four baskets in the third quarter by Elleigh Gray had them back in contention. CWC kept up the pressure most of the fourth quarter and got as close as 31-29 on a Jessica Smith jump shot with 1:35 left, but Wayne City went on a 5-0 run after that to grab the win.

1 2 3 4 F

CWC 2 8 13 6 29

WC 9 10 8 9 36

CWC - Elleigh Gray 16, Jessica Smith 7, Sydney Lucas 3, Kadee Milligan 2, Mariah VanMatre 1.

WC - Jocelyn Hall 17, Avery Seidel 13, Addison Seidel 4, Ellie Dickey 2.