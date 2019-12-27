FAYETTE, MISSOURI-Zachary Ryan Severns earned the honor of being included on the Central Methodist University Dean's List for the Fall 2019 semester.

To make the Dean's List, students must maintain a minimum grade point average of 3.50 or above for the semester, among other criteria.

Severns, Lewistown is currently majoring in accounting on the main CMU campus in Fayette, Missouri.

Since its founding in 1854, CMU has evolved into a university that confers master's, bachelor's and associate's degrees through programming on its main campus in Fayette, Missouri, and through extension sites and online.