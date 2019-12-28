BY ROBERT BESKOW

Times Sports Editor

FAIRFIELD - Thursday’s 1-1 record put the Lady Bulldogs into Friday’s “Silver Bracket” at the Merry Mule Tournament where they played tough, only to end up with two close losses.

Friday morning:

West Frankfort 41, CWC 36

The Lady Bulldogs outscored West Frankfort from the field, but lost the game at the foul line where West Frankfort went 17 for 24 and CWC could not cash in their opportunities (8 for 22).

1 2 3 4 F

CWC 8 8 10 10 36

WF 12 9 6 14 41

CWC - Kadee Milligan 10, Elleigh Gray 9, Mariah VanMatre 7, Sydney Lucas 7, Jasmine Smith 3.

WF - Madison Carpenter 19, Lexi McLaren 13, Mazie Burns 4, Chloe Peavy 3, Karsyn Thrash 2.

Friday afternoon:

Edwards Co. 48, CWC 39

Sydney Lucas got the Lady Bulldogs off to a good start with nine first-quarter points to give CWC an 11-7 lead before Edwards County unleashed a 3-point barrage. For the game Edwards County only had six 2-point field goals, but hit an astounding ten 3-pointers to pull away for the win.

1 2 3 4 F

EC 7 17 17 7 48

CWC 11 8 10 10 39

EC - Isabel Shepard 16, Jenna Schnepper 14, Caelyn Nelson 12, Tara Michels 4, Carissa Jefferson 2.

CWC - Sydney Lucas 15, Mariah VanMatre 7, Kadee Milligan 6, Elleigh Gray 6, Jessica Smith 5.

“We came here and got a win early and then came back with three tough battles,” said CWC Coach Clinton Wolff. “Playing four games in 36 hours is tough, and we got down by double digits in all of them, but fought back to have a chance. That’s the thing about our girls is they don’t quit.”