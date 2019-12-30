SPECIAL TO THE TIMES

CARMI — A Carmi native has been included in the latest induction class of the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

Rod Wiethop, who graduated from Carmi High School in 1983 and has spent the last 27 years coaching junior high basketball, track and baseball in Effingham, will be enshrined in the Hall of Fame on Saturday, May 2 at Redbird Arena on the campus of Illinois State University in Normal.

Wiethop was the IBCA Coach of the Year for his area in both 1999 and 2001, and was honored as the Coach of the Year -- for all sports, not just basketball -- by the Illinois Fellowship of Christian Athletes in 2013.

“I've been extremely blessed to have been surrounded by other great coaches and players,” said Wiethop. “The FCA award and the Hall of Fame are just very nice tributes to God’s grace and goodness.”

Wiethop has won over 400 games in both baseball and basketball, and over 200 meets in track, has had relays and individuals win state championships in track, has had three players go on to

play professional baseball (including current Yankees pitcher Chad Green), and has coached three AAU girls who went on to play professional basketball.

His record in basketball is especially impressive. Including a year of coaching junior varsity in Whitesville, Ky., two years as seventh grade girls’ basketball coach at Carmi, and 27 years of coaching middle school boys at Effingham, Wiethop has an overall career record of 431-217 (a staggering .665 winning percentage) and at EJHS, his mark is 390-193 (a .669 winning percentage). At Effingham, he has won 13 Class 4A regional championships, three sectional championships and made an appearance in the Elite Eight. He has won 15-or-more games in 16 of his 27 seasons and had a 34-game home winning streak from 1998-2001.

While coaching at Carmi, Wiethop was an assistant for coach Brad Lee’s 1993 Bulldog baseball team, which finished third at state. He also spent four years coaching AAU girls’ basketball with former Carmi-White County coach Larry Gariepy. Wiethop said those two and many other former Carmi coaches had profound influences on him.

“Oh certainly, Harold Poore, Larry Gariepy and Brad Lee all influenced me early on,” said Wiethop. “Harold has continued to this day to support me and to come watch my teams play. Larry Gariepy probably gave me the most direction and advice. Brad Lee taught me a couple things that I continue to share with my teams today.

“Also, Dike Behler and Kurt Brown are two others locally who stirred a fire inside of me. Carmi is great town. It will always be home to me. It’s a special place.”

His induction into the IBCA Hall of Fame will put Wiethop in some very elite company of former Carmians in the Hall of Fame. That list includes Poore, John Evers, Don Dixon, John McDougal and Doug Evans.