Today is the last day of 2019.

CANTON — Today is the last day of 2019.

From the fall of a local hero to preparing for the legalization of marijuana, Fulton County had its share of major events affecting countless residents.

Before heading into 2020, the Daily Ledger is looking at the most significant incidents occurring this year.

Death of Deputy Troy Chisum

Residents were shocked on June 25 when an encounter in rural Avon led to the shooting death of Fulton County Deputy Troy Chisum.

Chisum had been responding to a battery and disturbance call to a residence and was shortly shot by the suspect in the residence. He succumbed to his injuries.

Following an almost 19-hour standoff, the suspect in question, Nathan Woodring, was taken into custody without further incident.

There is no measure for how Chisum’s death was — and still is — mourned.

Numerous squads from various departments escorted Chisum’s body from Peoria to Lewistown June 26. Countless law enforcement/first responders and community members attended the procession, visitation and funeral.

Chisum’s memory was also honored in other ways, including a memorial ceremony at his youngest daughter’s softball game and assorted fundraisers.

Additionally, Chisum’s family was presented with a plaque and proceeds from a benefit held by Canton Farm King in August.

“I can never be more proud of my office, the way they stood together and supported each other is amazing,” said Sheriff Jeff Standard during a Fulton County Board meeting July 9. “The deputies, telecommunicators, corrections staff and administrative staff worked more hours than you can imagine during and after this incident. We were forcing people to go home and go get some rest so that we could continue to operate; nobody was wanting to leave that incident. This office is a family and it was impressive to watch each and every one of them go above and beyond to get everything done that needed to get done.

“At the visitation and funeral, agencies from all over the nation attended and sent their respects. I have letters from far away as Hawaii, Alaska and Canada and everywhere in between. I guarantee you I have multiple cards from every state in the union. I can never thank every one that needs to be thanked, and I know I would miss somebody if I tried to make a list.”

At a county board meeting Nov. 12, seven police officers were presented with the Medal of Valor for their efforts in retrieving Chisum from the site.

Following Chisum’s shooting, Sgt. Michael McCormick assembled a team with the following individuals: Deputy Grady Defauw, vehicle operator; Deputy Jordan Burton (now with Illinois State Police), recovery; Sgt. Matt Watters, recovery; Deputy Joshua Adkins, shield for recovery; Officer Keaton Canevit (Canton PD), shield for recovery; Sgt. Anthony Ewalt, rifle cover for shield; and himself, McCormick, rifle cover for shield. They recovered his body in under one minute.

McCormick also received the Community Service Award.

Chisum’s family was presented with his Purple Heart.

Chisum leaves behind his wife, Amanda, and three daughters, Kyleigh, Abigail and Gracie.

Closure of Duck Creek

Vistra Energy announced in late August the closure of several central Illinois coal power plants, including Duck Creek in Canton and Havana. The Canton plant employed 60 people while the Havana site employed 75.

The reason for the closure was cited as meeting new pollution standards set by the Illinois Pollution Control Board.

In addition to the loss of jobs, the closure is also expected to cause serious financial strain as in 2019 Vistra Energy paid Fulton County almost $2 million in taxes.

“I know exactly where all it is hitting to the penny amount — the school districts, the college, the county, the townships — it doesn’t matter if it is a small taxing body or a large taxing body — that is important to me in the work that I do in budgeting and preparing,” Staci Mayall, County Treasurer, told the Ledger in August. “This impact, as you know, is not just property tax. This is sales tax. This is income tax. This is a lot. That’s what I’m saying. It’s multi-faceted.”

Sen. Dave Koehler said in October that he is working on a bill that is expected to assist with the decreased property tax revenue and help with workers at the facilities losing their jobs.

Rapatee explosion results in two deaths

A house explosion occurring June 9 in Rapatee, near the intersection of North St. and IL Rt. 97, claimed the lives of Wanda and David Swain.

The Fairview Fire Protection District responded to the incident at 11:24 a.m. Units arrived to find that a residence had exploded completely with no standing structure.

Mutual aid was received from Maquon, London Mills and Farmington Fire Departments.

Eight additional structures sustained damage with one residence receiving significant damage.

Last units were cleared from the scene at approximately 7 p.m. that day.

Responding to the incident were Fairview Fire Protection District, London Mills Fire Protection District, Macon Fire Protection District, Farmington Community Fire Protection District, Fulton County Sheriff’s Department, Fulton County Emergency Medical Association, Fulton County ESDA, Fulton County PSAP Dispatchers, Galesburg/Knox County Emergency Management Agency, Galesburg Hospital Ambulance Services, Knox County Sheriff’s Department, Knox County Coroner’s Office, Knox County Dispatchers, Illinois State Fire Marshall, Illinois State Police

Illinois Department of Transportation, Ameren Illinois, Cuba Fire Protection District and Union Church of Rapatee, as well as multiple members of the community who provided water and food to responders and those involved.

The Galesburg Register-Mail reported in September that the State Fire Marshal’s Office in Springfield has closed the case and that the cause of the fire is undetermined. The news outlet also reported that the Knox County Sheriff’s Department also closed the case on their end.

Salveo undergoes changes for marijuana legalization

Starting tomorrow, recreational marijuana for adult use will become legal in Illinois.

Canton’s dispensary underwent changes to prepare for legalization, starting with the a with Green Thumb Industries in May. Green Thumb is one of the largest companies in the legalized marijuana industry.

Scott Miller, the store’s general manager, said the merger ensures long term supply.

The State of Illinois announced Aug. 29 that Salveo was one of five dispensaries approved to sell recreational cannabis.

A 4,000 square foot, $450,000 expansion was renovated to contain the recreational side of the business.

The medicinal use side will continue as is while recreational use customers will utilize the new expansion.

The business is being rebranded as Rise Canton.

Those wanting to purchase marijuana must be at least 21 years of age and have proper identification, such as a state-issued ID or driver’s license.

Miller said their menu features 150 different products in forms such as flowers/buds, concentrated oil and candies.

Rise Canton will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. the first week of 2020.