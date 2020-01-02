The CIJS Concert for Jan. 19 will feature the Dan Burke Quintet.

PEORIA HEIGHTS-The CIJS Concert for Jan. 19 will feature the Dan Burke Quintet.

Dan is a top sax player and educator primarily performing in Chicago.

Streams of harmony, rhythm, and spontaneous improvisations erupt from five musicians to form the Dan Burke Quintet.

Playing contra facts and originals, this band uproots your preconceived notions of what a jazz quintet should be.

Like a blindfold wearing homing pigeon, DBQ is much more than a cute, antiquated idea.

This group is a fierce ensemble, unafraid of risk, venturing out to alien landscapes and back again bringing listeners on an exciting voyage of music.

See danburkemusic.com for more information.

The ever-popular CIJS House Band under the leadership of Larry Harms kicks off the evening, featuring outstanding jazz musicians from the area. They present a variety of jazz standards and other popular arrangements. Always a delight!

Held the third Sunday in January, it starts at 6 p.m. and is expected to last until 8:30 p.m.

It will be held at Trailside Event Center, second floor of Trefzger’s Bakery, 4416 N. Prospect Road, Peoria Heights.

The cost is $6 for members, $10 for non-members and students are free.

Food and beverages will be available for purchase.

For more information on memberships, schedules etc. visit http://www.cijs.org./.

Or call 692-5330 or 243-1582.

See them on Facebook under CIJS.

Please call them with any suggestions and comments or email, cijspeoria@hotmail.com.

CIJS is a non-profit, 501(c)(3) organization.

The next two guest groups:

Feb. 16-Doug Stone & Alex Austin Quartet

March 15-David Hoffman & Friends