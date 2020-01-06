(EFFINGHAM, IL) – HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital proudly welcomed Aria Hope Kresin as the first baby born at the hospital in 2020. She was born at 1:27 p.m. on Wednesday, January 1 at St. Anthony’s, weighing 8 pounds, 9 ounces, and was 20 inches long. Aria’s proud parents are Brycelynn Durbin and Calab Kresin of Cowden.

HSHS St. Anthony’s Women and Infants Center staff presented Aria’s parents with a basket of gifts in celebration of her birth and being named St. Anthony’s 2020 New Year’s Baby.

For more information about HSHS St. Anthony’s Women and Infants Center, visit St. Anthony’s web site at stanthonyshospital.org/baby. HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital is part of the Southern Illinois Division of Hospital Sisters Health System, which also includes HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon, HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese, HSHS Holy Family Hospital in Greenville and HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Highland.