The Canton Lady Giants' Frosh basketball team fell to Limestone 50-33.
CANTON-The Canton Lady Giants' Frosh basketball team fell to Limestone 50-33.
The only player to score in double digits for Canton was A. Hootman with 18 points.
K. Zumstein added eight points while three players scored two points each: R. Moser, A. Spencer and K. Fahnestock.
L. Giles added a point.
Limestone scored 15 points in the first quarter to Canton’s seven.
At the half, Canton had managed to score just three additional points with the visitors taking a 23-10 lead into the break.
At the end of three Limestone was leading 38-20.