Friday, Jan. 17, Knights of Columbus-St. George Council Fish Fry will be held 4:30 to 7 p.m. at St. Mary’s Parrish Hal, 139 E. Chestnut Street, Canton.

CANTON-Friday, Jan. 17, Knights of Columbus-St. George Council Fish Fry will be held 4:30 to 7 p.m. at St. Mary’s Parrish Hal, 139 E. Chestnut Street, Canton.

The menu includes catfish fillets, shrimp, baked potato, French fries, baked beans, slaw, bread and butter.

Desserts include cake and pie and are extra.

The cost is $10 for adults while children 5 to 12 cost $5.

Those 4 and under are free.