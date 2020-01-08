RICHLAND COUNTY BOARD
JANUARY 9, 2020 7:00 PM
AGENDA
1. Call to Order
Proclamation
Pledge of Allegiance and Prayer
Roll Call
2. Welcome to all Guests
3. Changes to and Approval of the Agenda
4. Information, Correspondence, Upcoming Meetings
5. Consent Agenda Items
A. Approval of Minutes from December 2 & 12
B. Approval of County Officer Reports
C. Approval of Road & Bridge Minutes of January 2
D. Appointment – Emily Blackford to ETSB Board
E. Approval of Country Club Liquor License
F. Approve Resolution with IL Department of Transportation
To Participate in County Engineer Salary Program
G. Approve Resolution for County Officer Participation in IMRF
H. Accept Reg. Superintendent’s Annual Financial Report (on file)
6. Open
A.
7. Finance Committee Report
A. Approval of All Presented County Claims
8. States Attorney’s Report
A.
9. Animal Control
A. Discussion and Business
10. Sheriff’s Report
A. Disposal of Excess Equipment
11. Highway Business
A. Discussion and Approval of Resolution to Authorize County Engineer to Advertise for Bids for New Motor Grader and Trade Equipment
B. Credit Card Discussion and Business for Highway Department
12. Board Committee Reports
13. Old Business
14. New Business
15. Executive Session
RE: Personnel, Negotiations
16. Adjournment
The county board chairman limits any and/or all public comments to five minutes.
RICHLAND COUNTY BOARD
FINANCE COMMITTEE MEETING
6:00 pm
AGENDA
1. Call to Order
2. Replacing Bench and Waste Receptacle in Front
3. Open
4. Claims Discussion
5. Adjournment