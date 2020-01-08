This is Part 1 of a Two-Part series…

This article contains sensitive content about living with PTSD. It is offered as a resource for persons with PTSD and those who love them.

Self-awareness is a commitment that I place above all. You see, someone can have good intentions but still not act out of integrity. Someone can attend church and believe in God, but still not embody the teachings of love. Someone can positively think like an expert and still be incredibly self-centered. The gap between good intentions and embodiment closes with self-awareness.

So, here I am in Seoul, South Korea - smackdab in the middle of bright lights, big city, advanced tech, incessant horn honking, and all the consumptive opportunities a secular being could want. But my secular being is no longer in charge in my life, and two weeks in this city feels has felt like an eternity.

It’s easy to feel one with everything when the sound of the wind is the loudest thing you hear all day. But as an advocate for inner peace, I would be cheating if I only sought out the comfortable and quiet edges of the earth. Nope, to be the real deal, I’ve got to find inner balance amid the clamor and chaos too. So here we are.

I’ve found the city to be inhospitable. The people are kind, but the amount of sensory input you are forced to tolerate on a daily basis is obscene. I am a highly sensitive person for two reasons:

I was born an empath

I live with a brain, body, and nervous system affected by post-traumatic stress

Being overstimulated is a nightmare for a person under any one of these conditions.

See, a post-trauma brain struggles to filter out irrelevant sounds, smells, and sensations. This keeps the nervous system in a heightened state, ready for disaster. When the sensory input reaches the nervous system’s tipping point, panic can take place.

To create a buffer between one’s sensitivity and the world, empaths and folks with PTSD often use alcohol, overwork, or some other obsession to shield them from feeling so much.

I’m not using any of these buffers these days, so the sensory input is unfiltered, raw, and often so very jarring.

When jarred, my breathing can be shallow or I can experience extreme irritability, or even irrational upset. Practices such as yoga and meditation have helped soothe my brain and nervous system so I can tolerate the previously intolerable. The breathing exercises alone bring a calm to the nervous system that I had never known before.

Over the years, I’ve had to learn a lot about the human brain, body, neural activity, psychology, physiology, therapy, medicinal movement, on and on, in order to find balance. What really changed things is when I learned to not judge my expressions of fear, and instead to experience them while also grounding myself in the present moment.

See, in a post trauma brain, the part of the brain which discerns between past and present is impaired. That’s why flashbacks are so difficult. During these moments, there is no sense of a self that exists in the safe, present moment. The emotional brain is on overdrive, recalling the past in sensations, feelings, and often fragmented images of the trauma, but the logical part of the brain cannot jump in to save it because it is impaired.

I used to experience intimacy in this way. One touch on my neck could send me into an intense feeling of disgust and rage. I would feel like I wanted to punch my lover (I never did, but the urge to was very strong). Often, I would halt the romance without understanding that I was having a trauma flashback.

At first, I did not consciously remember the stories of the past, but my body remembered them. The sensations of the present moment triggered a cellular memory of the unbearable past. This would send me into a state of extreme judgment and irritability, and my lover was left confounded. For so many years, I did not have the self-awareness to understand what was happening, and this left me unable to communicate about it – which was even more frustrating. Something so gripping was hijacking my mind and body, and I felt helpless to it.

I finally found balance while living in Colorado, where I was surrounded by a supportive community of people who were also healing from various forms of stress and anxiety. I learned then that no one is immune to stress, but few people acknowledge or address it - either because they are too busy or distracted to notice, others because they are too afraid or too proud to admit it, and many because they do not feel like they have the resources to help them even if they did want to work on it.

I do not want to imagine what life would be like if I did not begin the self-awareness journey. I know that I would not be expanding my global family and learning so much from experience. I would not be in a committed relationship. I would have no clue who I really am and what my purpose is on the planet.

I am declaring 2020 as the Year of Balance and Coherence.

This year, may we find inner balance amid the clamor of life.

May we feel the coherence of being rooted in a knowing of our value and safety, a knowing that is not dependent on the world, but comes from being in touch with Spirit.

As my soul writes you this note from the city of Seoul, know that I am with you in life’s roller coaster. I am navigating the human condition just like you, and I am committed to using my self-awareness to serve you just as I serve myself.

For folks living with stress and post-trauma stress, you may want to read the book:

The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel Van Der Kolk.

