Mary Alice Pollard, 93, of Carmi, passed away at 5:13 a.m., Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Wabash Christian Village. She was born in Hawthorne Township on May 17, 1926 the daughter of Herman Grover and Alma Gertrude (Thornton) Lowery. She married Hobart Wesley "Buck" Pyle on June 28, 1944 and he preceded her in death on February 7, 1983. She later married Frank Pollard on December 12, 1987 and he preceded her in death on July 13, 1997. She was a member First Baptist Church where she was active with 55 and Alive and volunteered at Wabash Christian Retirement Center.

Mary Alice is survived by three daughters, Paula (John) Krankel, of Grayville, Ruth Pyle, of Grayville and Angela (Vernon) Talkington, of Douglas, GA; brother, Herman Vinson Lowery, of Corn, OK; special friend, Karen Evers; 6 grandchildren, Shelley (David) Miller, Benjamin Blazier, Rachel Krug, Adam (Josha) Krug, Chris (Jessica) Talkington and Joshua Talkington; 9 great grandchildren and 7 great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a sister, Dorothy Lowery.

Funeral services for Mary Alice Pollard will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Campbell Funeral Home in Carmi. Burial will be in Kingdom Cemetery in Carmi. Visitation will be on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until service time at Campbell Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Mary Alice's memory to First Baptist Church or Hope Outreach Ministries, PO Box 2996, Douglas, GA 31534 and will be accepted at Campbell Funeral Home in Carmi.