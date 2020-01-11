Winter reared its head on Wednesday, and arctic temperatures returned to the area as Torri Price’s sixth grade students made their way to the Central school flag pole to perform a duty they have come to know quite well.

Today, the students raised the American flag to the top of the pole. But on rainy days, the flag remains inside, and on other days, when Price gets word from the school’s administration, it’s flown at half staff

“It's a teaching moment,” Price said. “Students will ask me why the flag isn’t all the way to the top.”

That question provides Price with the opportunity to discuss current events with her students. The United States flag is flown at half-staff as a symbol of mourning, distress and respect, so when someone of importance passes or a historical event is recognized, she’s able to tell her students about it.

Using a rotation system, Price chooses four students each day to raise the flag shortly after 8 a.m. Those same students lower it down at 10 minutes before the school day ends.

Price has been teaching at Central School for 10 years, but she took over the duties of the flag and safety patrol seven years ago. She believes that the responsibility for raising the flag has rested with the sixth graders at Central for decades, but she’s not exactly sure of the history.

The first week of school, Price spends teaching the children the rules and procedures for raising and lowering the flag, including how to properly fold a flag.

The flag, she explained, needs to be folded with the field of blue face up. Since the students work in pairs, they fold the flag so that the stripes are over the field of blue. Then the folded edge is brought up to the top edge to create a second fold. The field of stars should be visible on both sides of the flag, Price said. Then the flag is folded into a triangle shape and the ends are tucked under to secure it.

Along with a folding lesson, Price said she also spends time teaching the students about the importance of respecting the flag and ensuring it never touches the ground.

“Some of them are nervous about folding it,” Price said. “Some of the kids really enjoy it, though.”

On Wednesday the flag crew consisted of sixth-grade students Abram Hicks, Emmalee Kilstrom, Owen Laue and Henry Taylor. Taylor and Kilstrom took the lead attaching the flag to the ropes.

“It just reminds me of the people that died for the country,” said Kilstrom.

Taylor simply had one word to describe his thoughts while hoisting the flag. “Freedom,” he said.

While Hicks’ thoughts were more with the men and women in uniform. “I think of the people that served in our military,” he said.

Price agrees with her students about the importance of the ceremony.

“I think it goes back to their family and having family in the military and the importance of that flag.”