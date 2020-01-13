CEO members were asked to reflect on their “Slam Dunk” event. Below are excerpts from their reflections.

Cadin Ackman: “Without everyone’s support, we never could have held such a successful event.”

Jack Bettis: “My favorite part of the event had to be the smiles on the kid's faces. Being able to host an event that brought the community together for a family-friendly and fun evening ended up being the most rewarding part.”

Isaac Bradley: “The CEO Slam Dunk was more successful than I could have ever imagined.”

Haven Doll: “The thing I am most proud of accomplishing is young entrepreneurs like us were able to get a worldwide organization to our community. It just shows that anything is possible with countless hours of hard work and dedication.”

Jace Greenwood: “I want to give a special ‘thank you’ to the board for trusting us, the mentors their guidance, and to the community for supporting us.”

Grace Masterson: “The greatest lesson I learned from the event is to always be prepared and ready to do whatever needs to be done!”

Lance Mitchell: “I enjoyed watching everything come together on game day, from the excitement of the school assemblies to the bleachers in the gym being filled, and it was fun being responsible for and completing the different tasks.”

Langston Richardson: “I am very thankful to have been a part of this great event for the community and even more thankful to be part of such an amazing group of CEO students.”

Shane Seessengood: “My advice to future CEO students for their class event is even when things get difficult or stressful, always work as a team.”

Taralyn Taylor: “I was so proud of every one of my fellow CEO members for the leadership and productivity they showed throughout the entirety of the planning process and the night of the event.”

Drew Walters: “There is nothing that I would change about our event, given the opportunity to do it all again. There were mistakes, errors, and other areas that we could have improved on, but that’s a part of any successful event. All of the things that didn’t go to plan served as a valuable learning experience for all of us!”

Emma Weidner: “The greatest lesson I have learned was you can only try your hardest and the rest you must trust in God.”

Travis Wilke: “My advice to next year’s class is that you should never assume the small things will take care of themselves while looking for every opportunity to use your resources in your work.”