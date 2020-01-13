William H. Schofield, 70, of Clay City, died on Friday, January 10, 2020 at his residence. Bill was born on September 22, 1949 in Clay County, IL, the son of Rawleigh Wilson and Marcella Jane (Dunahee) Schofield. He married Pam (Forbes) on March 17, 1979 in Marion, IL and she survives.

Bill was a graduate of Clay City High School, class of 1967. He was a Vietnam Veteran of the US Army, 1st Calvary, where he was a heavy equipment operator from 1970-71. When he returned home, he went to Barber College and barbered for many years. He worked for Sulsberger Oil Drilling Company as a roughneck. Bill worked as a correctional officer at Stateville Correctional Center. After receiving his teachers’ certificate, he continued working for IDOC as a barber teacher at Sheridan Correctional Center. Upon retiring from IDOC he was a truck driver, along with his sister Teresa, for Ed Lewis Trucking Co. Bill enjoyed raising beagle hounds, including a National Field Champion Beagle. He also raised goats and horses. Bill was a strong Christian man who stood on strong biblical principles. He was a great example to his children, grandchildren, and to all those that knew him. Bill loved his family, especially his sweetie, Pam.

Bill is survived by his wife of 40 years, Pam Schofield of Clay City; daughter, Shannon Hohlbauch of Fairfield, IL; son, Wm. Matthew (Tina) Brown of Shorewood, IL; son, William Christopher of Clay City; daughter, Teresa (Brent) Moore of Bremen, KY; daughter, Pamela Smith of Flora; bonus-mother, Sally Schofield of Flora; 14 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren and one on the way; brother, Darrell Schofield; sisters, Janet (David) Steckenrider, Melody (Steve) Sowers, and Angela (Carl) Hemrich; special brother and sister, Charlie and Sharon Allen; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister; Teresa Schofield-Borton.

A visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Monday, January 13, 2020 at the Kistler-Patterson Funeral Home in Clay City. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at the Kistler-Patterson Funeral Home in Clay City.