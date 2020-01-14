The Salvation Army in Canton is nearing the end of its annual Christmas Campaign for the 2019 Christmas Season.

While the kettles have been put away, and that portion of the campaign is done, they have until Jan. 31 to meet their goal of $63,000.

“With just a few weeks left in our Christmas campaign, we are still in need of right at $5,000 to reach our goal. Every penny counts as we #fightforgood in our community” said Lt. Sarah Eddy, Corps Officer in Canton.

The money that is raised during our Christmas Campaign helps us year round.

“We see the needs every day, from our food pantry and social service office as well as in our programs for children and adults, the need is very real in our community.” said Lt. Eddy.

The Fight for Good is happening here, but we need support to keep it going! They will be celebrating their Christmas efforts and money raised Feb. 5 at their building on South First Ave.

All are welcome to attend as they recognize those that joined the fight for good this Christmas season either by ringing the bell or helping them to raise the funds needed to continue meeting the needs of those in our community.

Donations to the Canton Christmas effort can be by 1)mailing a donation or delivering to The Salvation Army, 176 S. 1st Avenue, Canton, or 2)online at sacanton.org.

For more information, please contact Lt. Sarah Eddy at 647-0732 or 338-0901.