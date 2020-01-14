A tape, featuring two different subjects, Census 2020 and Totes 2020, will air on Canton, Lewistown and Cuba cable channel 22 beginning Thursday at noon and continuing on 24 hour repeat play.

A tape, featuring two different subjects, Census 2020 and Totes 2020, will air on Canton, Lewistown and Cuba cable channel 22 beginning Thursday at noon and continuing on 24 hour repeat play.

City of Canton Clerk, Diana Pavley Rock and Senior Account Manager with the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity Tony Rolando speak about the upcoming 2020 Census and the importance to participate.

To apply for a census job go to, 2020census.gov/jobs

Part two of the tape focuses on the city totes.

Pavley Rock and Nancy Mackey, Administrative Operations Coordinator discuss the advantages of owning a city garbage tote.

The tape is produced by Joe Ginger’s Video Service.