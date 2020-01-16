Joyce E. Rogers, 96, of Geneseo, passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at Allure of Geneseo. A graveside service was held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Morristown Cemetery, Morristown, IL. Chapel. Memorials may be directed to Compassus Hospice.

Joyce was born on March 5, 1923, the daughter of Arthur and Tella (McHenry) Rogers, in Geneseo. She graduated from Geneseo High School. She married Warren Rogers in 1943. He preceded her in death in 1991. While living in Moline, Joyce worked at Hardee’s Restaurant, Moline, as a cook for seventeen years. After retiring she retired to Hardees, Southpark Mall, as a coffee server. She enjoyed crossword and jigsaw puzzles.

Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Steve (Debbie) Rogers, Geneseo, Priscilla (Larry) Lodge, Andover, and Lucinda (Terry) Ball, Troy, IL; seven grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; six step-great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and brother, Virgil Nelson, Geneseo She was preceded in death by her parents Arthur and Tella, her husband Warren, son Stuart Rogers, sister Priscilla Liken, and brother John Nelson.