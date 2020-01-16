MACOMB — A new weather station has been set up in the county and is transmitting data to the National Weather Service.

McDonough County Emergency Services Director Edgar Rodriguez told a county board committee this week that he hopes to have enough money in his budget to place additional weather stations around the county to gather local data.

Rodriguez told the emergency services and disaster assistance committee Tuesday that the National Weather Service will conduct a weather spotter class on March 12 at the 4H Center. He said more than 150 people have already committed to attend.

The ESDA director said wound kits have been delivered to Trinity Academy in Industry following a November 26 active shooter and wound care exercise. Rodriguez said other training exercises are scheduled January 17 at West Prairie High School and February 21 at Macomb Junior-Senior High School. The training sessions are sponsored by the Regional Office of Education and the Statewide Terrorism Intelligence Center.

Text signups for the new McDonough Alert System total 590 and Rodriguez said another 266 people have registered their email addresses. A training session was held January 9 for city personnel in Macomb and a session for Bushnell employees was held this week.

Rodriguez said he would be scheduling training for personnel whose townships have signed up to use the alert system. He said representatives of all cities and townships involved would be having a joint meeting soon on system policies and procedures.

The Illinois Fire Service Institute will be presenting Federal Emergency Management Agency incident command system classes at McDonough District Hospital on March 2 and 6, Rodriguez told the county board committee.

