McDONOUGH COUNTY — The McDonough County Sheriff’s Office will be awarding one $500 scholarship to an Illinois resident seeking in-state higher education for the 2020-2021 school year.

The scholarship is part of a state-wide initiative by the Illinois Sheriff’s Association, who will be dispersing a total of $58,000 in higher-education scholarships.

Applications are available at www.ilsheriff.org, or at the Sheriff’s Office at 110 S. McArthur St, Macomb, IL 61455.

A release from Sheriff Nick Petitgout’s office said the scholarship may be applied to tuition, books, and fees only. Other stipulations require the applicants to be enrolled in a certified institution of higher learning within the state. Applicants must also be permanent Illinois residents, but are otherwise not restricted by race, age, creed, color, sex, or national origin.

