This is Part Four of a 4-part series which documents the recent first-hand experiences of this author inhabiting the West Bank of Palestine, Jerusalem, Israel, and The Dead Sea area of the Middle East.

As you may have learned in previous installments of this story, the Palestinian community of the West Bank accepted me as if I were an indigenous sister. But just when I thought I understood the Middle East everything shifted.

On one of my final nights in Palestine, I walked to the Church of Nativity, supposedly built over a cave where Jesus Christ is believed to be born. I am motivated by Jesus’ life as a teacher and expander of compassion for all – regardless of one’s identity. This motivation led me beyond the church, through the nearby neighborhoods, and into a local establishment for some chai tea.

Here, I sat for hours, conversing with a local business owner, “Jalil,” who told me something I did not know.

“There are many Arab and Palestinian Jews,” he said.

Whoa, all this time I had been seeing the Middle East in black and white terms: Jews on one side, Arabs on the other.

I was a bit shocked by my ignorance. My heart knows that reality exists in the gray areas of life – where identities blur and duality is seen for the illusion that it is.

Jalil shared his perspective on Middle Eastern politics. He said, “There is a lot of money provided to individuals and groups to ‘fix’ the problems in the Middle East. Like everywhere, there is so much corruption here. Because if the problems are resolved, there will be no reason to give money to fix things. People want to perpetuate the problems because they want the money to keep coming. There is so much corruption and ignorance in Israel and Palestine, among the leaders and the public.”

I am still processing what Jalil shared. While I have seen this behavior in the world, I had never felt just how deep it goes. When I look closely though, I can see the countless times throughout history when the government told us we should fear something, the media showed images, headlines, and news stories which reinforced this fear, and then the public was persuaded to support extreme acts of destruction – in the name of “preservation” and “freedom.” I cry every time I think about the number of lives lost in war, and the even larger numbers of families shattered from the post-traumatic mental health issues resulting from deceptive politics.

As I travel the world, I keep discovering that ordinary people are more alike than different. This leaves me with some big unanswered questions: since the priority for the common folk is to live in a world safe enough to raise their families, then why do we continue offering so much support for leaders who violently steal those basic “unalienable” rights from people?

We say “do unto others, as we would to ourselves,” but do we live it?

Why do we allow so many exceptions to the golden rule?

Where is the integrity in the world?

When I disconnect from the demonstrative “news” personalities and the drama queens and kings of the political circus, all the confusion, anger, and one-sided perspectives clear from my mind and I feel one thing: compassion for all – regardless of identity.

When I consider the walk of Jesus through the warring Middle East, I do not feel the essence of a being who was judging or harming people based on what they believe. I feel the essence of inclusion - an inclusion seeded in a deep empathy for the pangs and confusion of the human condition which affect us all, an inclusion seeded in compassion so potent that people remembered what they belong to when they felt it. They remembered that we all belong to the same thing - that we are all indigenous daughters and sons.

My heart sank as I said an emotional goodbye to my new family of Palestine. I felt like I was leaving a part of myself behind, or perhaps I had discovered a deeper part of myself there. But something innate nudged me onward, to the Dead Sea.

My friend and I booked into a hotel where many people who identify as Israeli-Jews travel for the weekends. We arrived on Friday. In Orthodox Judaism, sundown on Friday until sundown on Saturday is observed as the Sabbath, or “Shabbat” in Hebrew, meaning “rest” or “cessation.”

During this time, practicing Jews abstain from exerting and doing. Electronics are powered off, and the more conservative observers will not even tear a sheet of toilet paper (they prepare for this ahead of time). People take one full day of rest to honor the Maker’s full day of rest after creating the world. They may, however, connect with family and friends for storytelling, laughter, and consumption.

With the Dead Sea in our backyard for the night, my friend, “Naomi,” and I took a dip. The sea is the deepest hypersaline lake on the planet. It is so salty that a jagged salt rock bottom makes entry a bit daunting, and it is so dense that your body actually floats in the water.

I floated with my gaze to a Jordanian mountain range across from the Dead Sea. Here I was, immersed in a body of water which connects to the Jordan River, where Jesus is believed to have been baptized. For all I knew, I was floating in the same water He had walked upon.

I prayed, “Show me, dear Divine, what is there to learn from your journey through this land? What is there to keep and what is there to share?”

Later that night, Naomi and I walked under the stars to a cozy venue by the sea. A young man with a machine gun on his hip sparked a conversation with us.

His name was “Mo,” and he was a born to a nomadic Arab people known as the Bedouin, or “desert dwellers.” Because he was born and raised in Israel, Mo is required by law to serve in the military. On this night, however, he was not on-duty. I was a quite wary of his weapon on display.

Mo said, “I carry my weapon because I live here. Maybe if I live in another place I can have peace.”

I was saddened by this fear-based perspective, yet committed to getting to know this man beneath his identity. I broke the ice with some storytelling. Naomi and I busted out some hilarious embarrassing moments from our childhoods. Mo laughed with us, but he resisted adding to our stories with one of his own until an hour later. Alas, we were welcomed into his inner world.

I try not to have an agenda with people, but because I know that everyone has so many stories and feelings beneath their surface-level identities, I am always interested in getting beneath that surface. It is there, at our core, where separation ends and connection begins.

I learned that Mo is frustrated by the way the media portrays the military. “They only show the bad things,” he said, “but they do not show us bringing food to the people in Gaza while Hamas terrorizes its people.”

Hamas is the governing body of the Gaza region, which has been represented by the media to be an extreme and violent ruling body. What Mo shared with me is the classic example of the ruler waging war and violence – often to the detriment of its people.

Mo said, “In the military, we do not talk about religion or politics. This is something never discussed. We are many different cultures just trying to do our job together.”

So many times, I have listened to soldiers tell me that once they arrived to the battleground, they could not see for what they were fighting anymore. The lines began to blur, and they clung to the only certainty they had: complete the mission or die.

After spending a long and intense month in the Middle East, I can say that so many lines have blurred within my psyche. I care even less about superficial identities than I did before.

Instead of seeing color, religion, and politics, I feel beneath these things. In this deeper layer, I can empathize with the pangs and confusion of the human condition which affect us all. I can feel that I am with you, floating in the sea, praying to truly know: “What is there to learn? What is there to keep? What is there to share?”

Sometimes the answers to prayers are within us. The answers are simple, but the embodiment of their wisdom requires a deep sense of inclusion and connection to the whole.

Through this sense, we can become compassion so potent that all who feel it will remember to what we belong.

Can we notice when preconceptions hinder us from connecting with people beneath the surface?

Can we be vigilant about replacing judgments with curiosity?

Can we remember that just as we wish to feel safe and included, so does every human?

Here, the idea of compassion ends and the embodiment begins.