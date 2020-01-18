The Little Giant Varsity wrestlers beat Limestone 59-24 Thursday.

The Little Giant Varsity wrestlers beat Limestone 59-24 Thursday.

Andrew Hedges (c) TF 3:21

Dylan Grigsby (c) pined Schwindenhammer

Anthony Becker (c), Limestone FF

Corbin Schurtz (c), Limestone FF

Asa Reed (c) pined by Clay Schneider

Phoenix Miller (c), Limestone FF

Lucas Smith (c) pined by James Mekhai

Canton FF

Jacob Waskow (c) pined Gabin Buskirk

Cayden Davis (c), Limestone FF

Trevor Hedges (c) pined Ashton Menees

Brandon Eaton (c) pined Koatha Drain

Isaiah Session (c) pined by Peyton Williams

Gabe Vazquez (c) pined Thomas Elmore

The wrestling team was beat by Pekin 31-42 Thursday night.

Lucas Smith (c) pined by Jared Dowell

Weston Swise (c) pined by Tyler Haynes

Jacob Waskow (c), Limestone FF

Cayden Davis (c) pined by Karson Lamb

Trevor Hedges (c) pined Demarcus Watson

Brandon Eaton (c) 10-2

Isaiah Session (c), Michael Wallace 7-2

Gabe Vazquez (c), Limestone FF

Andrew Hedges (c), Drake Hawkins 10-4

Dylan Grigsby (c) pined Ryan Haynes

Anthony Becker (c) 10-6

Corbin Schurtz (c) pined by Devin Tovrea

Asa Reed (c) pined by Shamon Handegan

Phoenix Miller (c) pined by Gunner Brophy