I’m not much of a gambling gal, but I would venture to say the majority of those reading this are familiar with the old saying, “The eyes are the window to the soul.”

“Hide your eyes darling, people can see your heart through them.”

Yeah, I know. It sounds corny and a bit cliche, but it is one of my favorite quotes because over the years doing this work I have found this to be entirely true.

I am extremely introverted and painfully shy when it comes to meeting new people or interacting with someone I may not be quite comfortable with.

However, that’s regular Deb.

Paper Lady Deb has to draw on every single thing I learned in theatre and speech to pull myself together and be as calm, professional and ‘on’ as I can possibly be.

I always, always have the firmest handshake I can manage.

A weak handshake is, well, indicative of weakness.

Additionally, I make eye contact at all times.

If one isn’t willing to make eye contact they typically are hiding something.

I’m not just pulling that out of thin air.

When I participated in a Citizens on Patrol course one of the topics we covered was what a person’s body language says about them.

I learned a lot!

I’ve always been good at reading people.

Within the first few moments of meeting someone I can generally tell if they’re on the up-and-up or attempting to pull a fast one on me.

Admittedly, I’ve been fooled a few times.

It seriously grinds my gears when I’m being straight with someone and they take advantage.

I digress.

It’s interesting to me when I watch shows featuring law enforcement interrogations, I notice the suspect’s body language more than I did before my class.

Sometimes it’s extremely subtle.

For example, a cop asks the suspect if they committed whatever crime they’re thought to have committed, they say no, but at the same time they’re saying no, they are nodding their head yes.

Their subconscious betrays them.

Another one is sitting with your arms folded across your chest.

That move signifies you’re closed off, putting up a wall between yourself and whomever you’re talking to and/or being defiant.

I find myself doing this when I’m in a situation I’d rather not be in.

More than once I’ve noticed if I ask a question-even if it is off the record-and someone doesn’t want to be honest with me, they’ll turn their head away and mumble.

That reaction doesn’t make me feel as though they’re being truthful.

I’m a serious political junkie so much so there is probably a file on me somewhere within the Secret Service because I wrote to Barbara Bush so often while she and George H.W. were in the White House.

To clarify, I was in high school and totally enamored with her so all of my letters (of which there were many) were always positive and kind.

I generally have an easy time speaking with politicians.

They like talking about themselves and I’m a great listener.

They always come prepared and while some may find this difficult to believe the majority I’ve interviewed are honest.

There have been a few candidates running against incumbents who I’ve found to be the total opposite.

On one occasion a dude, who could not tell the truth to save his life, kept me trapped at my desk for three, yes, THREE hours.

There were a lot of cruddy parts to that torturous event, but by far the most frustrating part was being cut off each time I challenged one of his claims.

Typically, those running for office or running for re-election don’t have an issue being challenged or questioned when it comes to their platform or point of view on any given topic.

Not this guy.

Whatever he said was correct in his mind and to be asked to provide actual facts (those pesky facts) was truly offensive to him.

He did not have a strong handshake nor did he make a lot of eye contact.

When it comes down to it, the eyes truly are the window to the soul.

And, it doesn’t take three hours to figure it out.