By Carol Groves

For The Carmi Times An oversized semi Kencor truck driven

by a driver named Larry had come to

Carmi from Alberta Canada on his

way to Houston Texas at approximately

11:30 a.m. on Thursday.

The truck weighed 80,000 pounds with a

17-feet-high load. Everything was going fine

until the driver attempted to cross the railroad

tracks just outside of Carmi.

The truck cab crossed safely but the trailer

became stuck when about the middle of the load

swagged down onto the track and stuck there.

The driver had been routed to use the back

roads and his truck became stuck at the crossing

on County Road 1238, 1450 North. Train traffic

was stopped for approximately three hours. Bob

Wilson, owner of Les Wilson Drilling of Carmi

came to the rescue and pulled the truck off the

railroad tracks.