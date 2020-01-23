The Daily Ledger has compiled a list of three events taking place this weekend.

1. The Canton Heritage Center will be open Friday from 10 to noon, Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 and Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. It’s located at 111 S. Main, across from Graham Medical Group.

2. Dickson Mounds Museum is hosting Music Sunday in the Museum’s auditorium from 1 to 3 p.m. this Sunday. Performing are George Caton, Matt Buczko, Stephanie Roch and Justin Haynes. A variety of music from the 1930s to today will be played. Light refreshments will be served.

3. Country Just-Us, a country western band, will perform on Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Senior Center at Big Creek Park. No charge but donations appreciated. They will continue performing on Monday nights until July.