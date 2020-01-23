BY ROBERT BESKOW

Times Sports Editor

CARMI - The CWC Bulldogs let an opportunity for an upset slip by in a 48-45 loss to Mt. Carmel in Game 6 of the CWCIT on Wednesday.

The Bulldogs fell behind after an early barrage from Mt. Carmel’s Beau Stipp, who poured in 15 first-quarter points in moving his team to an 18-8 lead. In the second quarter it was big man Kaleb Appleby ruling inside for eight points while his CWC counterpart (Peyton Edwards) was on the bench in foul trouble. The Bulldogs found an offensive groove in the second quarter with Devin Rankin and Ethan Mahon combining for 16 points in the period. Ty Barbre’s game-tying shot at the halftime buzzer was the first basket for any CWC player other than Rankin and Mahon.

The teams traded the lead early in the third quarter before Mt. Carmel pulled to a small lead heading to the fourth. The Aces milked the clock for a significant portion of the quarter, eventually forcing the Bulldogs to chase and foul. CWC got as close as one point in the final minute following a pair of 3-pointers from KaCee Fulkerson and a three-point play from Mahon. The Bulldogs also had the ball and a shot to tie at the end but could not get a good look at a perimeter shot against Mt. Carmel’s defense.

1 2 3 4 F

MC 18 8 13 9 48

CWC 8 18 10 9 45

MC - Beau Stipp 24, Kaleb Applebey 18, Luke Laws 4, Aden Gill 2.

CWC - Ethan Mahon 19, Devin Rankin 15, KaCee Fulkerson 9, Ty Barbre 2.