Game 4: Mt. Vernon 71, Edwards Co. 64 (OT)

The Wildcats picked up their first victory of the season in Wednesday’s opener. The teams traded the lead second half, but Mt. Vernon was able to control the overtime period.

Kaleb Dosher led the way for Mt. Vernon with 26 points, including 11-for-12 at the free throw line.

Camden Cowger and Ty Schmittler both had double/doubles for Edwards County.

1 2 3 4 OT F

EC 7 21 15 15 6 64

MV 15 11 16 16 13 71

EC - Kaden Cowling 19, Ty Schmittler 15, Camden Cowger 14, Brockton Greathouse 8, Andrew Rotramel 6, Gus Beadles 2.

MV - Kaleb Dosher 26, Wade Dixon 14, Leo Hostetter 11, Breckan Austin 11, Evan Stills 5, Brock Veatch 2, Fischer Epley 2.

Game 5: Fairfield 71, Harrisburg 34

Offense often comes to mind with Fairfield, but they can also use quickness to produce a smothering defense. That was on full display in the rout. Fairfield forced 19 turnovers and held Harrisburg to 29% from the field.

1 2 3 4 F

FF 19 15 29 8 71

HB 11 2 13 8 34

FF - Landon Zurliene 17, Kane Hixenbaugh 12, Colin Massie 11, Wyatt Gilbert 8, Blake Pruitt 6, Luke Dagg 4, Noah McElravy 3, Derek Vaughan 3, Camden Robbins 3, Brandon Lane 2, Caleb Frymire 2.

HB - Andrew Bittle 8, Ben Brombaugh 7, Michael Godsey 7, Will Gibbs 4, Zane Hayes 2, Branden Watson 2, Darion Barners 2, Jesse Lawler 1, Javie Beal 1.

Game 6: Mt. Carmel 48, CWC 45