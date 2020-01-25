Ten members of the YMCA Tumbling Tornados recently travelled to Davenport, Iowa to compete in tumbling (floor), double-mini, and trampoline events.

The athletes earned three First Place trophies competing against other tumblers at the same age and skill level, as well as12-Second Place and four Third Place awards.

The team’s next competition will be held Feb. 2 in Clearwater, Florida.

Davenport meet results:

TUMBLING (FLOOR)

Beginner

Second Place: Charlee DeRenzy

Third Place: Ainsley Porter

Fifth Place: Bailey Deushane

Sub-Novice

Fourth Place: KayLynn Carr

Fifth Place: Olivia Duncan

Intermediate

Second Place: Kinzie Ater

Third Place: Mollie Cornell

Sub-Advanced

Third Place: Hannah Uryasz

DOUBLE-MINI

Beginner

First Place: Ainsley Porter

Fifth Place: Bailey Deushane

Seventh Place: Charlee DeRenzy

Novice

Second Place: KayLynn Carter

Third Place: Julia Tourtillott

Fifth Place: Cassidy Carr, Olivia Duncan

Intermediate

Second Place: Hannah Uryasz

Sub-Advanced

Second Place: Kinzie Ater, Mollie Cornell

TRAMPOLINE

Beginner

First Place: Bailey Deushane

Second Place: Ainsley Porter

Fifth Place: Charlee DeRenzy

Novice

First Place: Cassidy Carr

Second Place: KayLynn Carr, Olivia Duncan

Fourth Place: Julia Tourtillott

Intermediate

Second Place: Hannah Uryasz

Sub-Advanced

Second Place: Kinzie Ater, Mollie Cornell