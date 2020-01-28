was stuck in a hospital

waiting room yet again.

There was a TV but a

geezer can watch CNN just

so long. I broke with modern

ethics and looked around

at others in the room.

A lady came in carrying

4 bags of vending machine

chips and a soda. Her t-shirt

said “Life Coach”. I asked

her about it. She must have

judged me harmless because

between chips she talked to

me, just like we baby-boomers

used to do.

It seems that “life coach”

is a thing. They supposedly

help you lose weight,

or eat healthy, or advance in

your career. My idea of an

early “life coach” is my drill

sergeant that coached me

until I thought I’d die. It also

sounds a lot like mentoring,

where an experienced professional

would guide you

in your job before you get

downsized.

I wondered if the lady

needed a life coach to knock

the chips out of her hand.

I couldn’t find any licensing

requirement in Illinois,

but some states do require

life coaches to be licensed.

There is an organization,

the “International Coaching

Federation”, that offers

training and their own certification.

They tout that their

life coaches are trained to

listen, observe, and customize

a program to the client.

They say that life coaching

is the hottest trend in selfhelp,

but is it “self-help” if

another person is doing the

helping?

Some other professionals

disagree. The National

Employment Counselors

Association says that all

counselors learn what life

coaches are taught, and

more. They believe they’re

better equipped to help

people when “the chips are

down”, so to speak. Most

states require counselors to

be licensed, as opposed to life

coaches, which often are not

licensed.

As I talked to the lady it

occurred to me that she fills

the role of what we used to

call “friends”. A true friend

can help you correct bad

behaviors and to advance in a

particular role or skill. I asked

her about the friend thing but

she thinks she offers more

assistance than a friend does.

I think it’s good to have a

“laugh coach” instead of a

life coach. Life is boring and

generally painful. A good

laugh coach can help pull

you through all of the agony.

We’ve all had those slightly

sacrilegious, disrespectful,

bad-mannered friends that

lighten the mood and make

you laugh. That’s what I

want in a coach. Sometimes

I’ve been the laugh coach,

although I never got paid.

In my stage of life, a career

is a ship that sailed and

disappeared years ago. Since

I don’t care how I look, “life

coach” is an idea that came

too late to help me. It may be

the thing you need, especially

if your coaching friend

borrowed all your money or

ran off with your spouse.

If you get your mail at the

Dairy Queen, you can use

a life coach. If you get out

of breath running through

channels with the remote,

you need a life coach. If

you want to get promoted

to “senior slacker” at Wal-

Mart, you need a life coach.

In my case, a “laugh

coach” is something I can

use. I’m sure it would help

me get through a CNN

broadcast. I’ll be able to

chuckle in waiting rooms.

One laugh coach, please.

I’ll have chips with that.

Fini.

