Spoon River College Outreach is offering community classes at the Spoon River College Canton campus.

Canton-Spoon River College Outreach is offering community classes at the Spoon River College Canton campus.

Classes are instructed by Andrea Barbknecht.

Microsoft 101 will be held Tuesday, Feb. 11, 1 to 4 p.m. Have you ever wondered what the differences and similarities were between Word, Publisher and PowerPoint? What is Access, anyway? This class describes the different Microsoft products and gives a brief hands-on overview of each. Take this class if you’re thinking about purchasing or learning a Microsoft software, or if you’re just curious! Includes Access, Excel, OneNote, Outlook, PowerPoint, Publisher and Word.

Introduction to Windows 10 will be held Wednesday, Feb, 19, 1-4 p.m. Confused by the Windows 10 operating system? This class will break it down into an easy-to-understand format. Learn about the Start Menu and Apps, personalizing your desktop, Microsoft Edge, as well as tools, tips and shortcuts to make your life easier!

There are fees to attend and pre-registration is required. Classes will be held at the Spoon River College Campus located at 23235 N. Co. Hwy 22 Canton.

A room number will be given at the time of registration. For more information or to register, call Spoon River College, 309-649-6260 or signup online at https://src.augusoft.net.