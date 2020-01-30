Peoples National Bank has
provided financial services to
Southern Illinois since 1909.
In keeping with our history
and tradition of community
service and commitment to
the education of future civic
and business leaders, Peoples
National Bank has established
an educational scholarship that
assists high school graduates in
continuing their education at
a university, college, trade or
vocational school.
Each recipient of the Peoples
National Bank scholarship
receives a $500 scholarship.
Scholarships are awarded to
students exhibiting positive
leadership and character in
academic, community and
extra-curricular activities.
High school seniors that
would like to apply for a
Peoples National Bank scholarship
should contact their
High School Guidance Office,
stop by their local Peoples
National Bank to pick up an
application or download an
application from www.peoplesnationalbank.
com. The
deadline for completed applications
is March 2, 2020