The new Henry County Sheriff’s office patrol vehicles, paid for with proceeds from the recent countywide safety tax, may not be the ones the sheriff ordered.

The Henry County Board learned last week that the dealership selected to provide the four new Dodge Chargers was not able to complete the order and would be resubmitting bids for a different model, Ford Taurus.

The board’s Public Safety Committee indicated the bids would be of a comparable price and include the same specifications as the Chargers.

Members did not indicate whether bids from other dealerships would be reconsidered for the purchase.

It was reported that revenues from the safety tax also were being used to update sheriff’s office equipment, with obsolete equipment sent to underfunded law enforcement agencies overseas.

The board tabled a proposed ordinance that would ban marijuana business establishments in unincorporated areas of Henry County, which includes businesses that process and distribute. Several members expressed concern over the classification of the plants prohibited and the impact a prohibition may have on local farmers. Members also were concerned about the lack of time for proper debate and discussion prior to the January board meeting. The ordinance will reconsidered at the Feb. 20 meeting.

In other business:

The Transportation committee approved the purchase of a Double Drum Vibrating Roller Bid.The Finance committee approved of two non-union raises in Henry County Probation, including incentive pay for deputy coroners on call.It was reported that Health & Social Services of Henry County ended the year with more than $200,000 remaining in its budget, a fact attributed to effective management on the committee and staff for the county, as well as intergovernmental transfers from the state of Illinois. The board also discussed concerns of whether Hillcrest Homes should have additional skilled employees. Hillcrest Homes will be hosting a job’s fair on Tuesday, Feb. 10.