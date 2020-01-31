Within a few weeks, a team of inspectors from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will inspect the former Kewanee Boiler site for environmental hazards.

If they find serious problems, the U.S. EPA staff will seek federal dollars to clean up the contamination.

In the past couple of years, inspectors from the Illinois EPA have found several areas of concern on the site. There is an uncapped well on the property, and inspectors found open bags of friable asbestos, leaking transformers and spilled oil.

Jerry Willman of the state EPA’s Office of Site Evaluation asked the U.S. EPA to help in evaluating the Kewanee Boiler site. Michael Ribordy, chief of the emergency response section of the U.S. EPA’s Region 5 office in Chicago, said Tuesday that his agency will send inspectors to Kewanee.

Ribordy said the U.S. EPA’s site coordinator, Kevin Turner, will be out of the country until Feb. 6. He added that Turner and a crew of inspectors should be able to get to the Boiler site by the end of next month.

Since the city of Kewanee has control over access to the site, the U.S. EPA crew will first get permission from the city to go on the site. Gaining access won’t be difficult, as the Second Street plant gate on the east side of the property is wide open.

If the snow is gone from the site, the crew will check for the hazards found by the Illinois EPA, and any other problems. They may take some samples for laboratory testing, Ribordy said.

“If it meets our environmental threat criteria, we would seek some funding” to clean up any hazards that are found, Ribordy said.

Willman said the U.S. EPA’s usual procedure is to seek reimbursement from the property owner for any environmental remediation.

He said the owner of record for the Kewanee Boiler site is Jason Williams of Venedy, Ill., a town near St. Louis is Washington County. The IEPA has been unable to make contact with Williams, Willman added.

A check of Henry County property records lists the current owner as Jordan Womack, also of Venedy, whose demolition company did the teardown and salvage work on the site.

County records show that the 2018 real estate tax due on the property last year was $7,503 and was unpaid. The county has the option to request a petition for deed and sell the property at its annual tax sale — which is how the property was purchased after Dierzen left.