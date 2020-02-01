MACOMB - Just after midnight on Thursday, January 29, Macomb Police said they arrested 47-year-old Josephine Mello for possession of methamphetamine, providing fake identification, as well as possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving while suspended.

Mello was pulled over late Wednesday evening when her license plate was obstructed by snow and ice. Upon contact with the suspect, police said she provided officers with a fake name, and officers described her as appearing nervous. She both provided and later attempted to withdraw permission to search her vehicle, at which point officers said a K-9 unit was brought in, and found residue on a digital scale, and a small amount of meth in a plastic bottle cap.

The search amounted to less than 0.3 grams of positively field-tested methamphetamine, and police said Mello was also in possession of numerous fraudulent identification cards from Iowa and Colorado. She was placed under arrest and taken to McDonough County Jail, where she remains held at this time.

Email editor@mcdonoughvoice.com with comments or questions on this story.