COLCHESTER — Colchester’s City Council met on Monday, February 3, to iron out details on a future ordinance allowing ATV and other non-highway vehicles to operate in Colchester.

The ordinance would require operators to purchase a license $50 license per vehicle, and to be 18 years or older. Operating hours would typically be from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., with exceptions for Labor Day weekend. From Wednesday to Monday on that holiday weekend, a special one-time license is required, allowing extended operating hours from 5 a.m. to midnight.

For those looking to operate outside the holiday, more rules were laid out. Though the operating hours stop at 8 p.m., riding after dark requires headlights and turn signals that allow the vehicle to be visible beyond 500 feet. In the daytime, hand-signals are required when turning. Crossing the highway is allowed, but driving up and down the highway is not permitted, and those who do so will risk intervention from law enforcement.

Further tweaking was suggested for items like the operating hours, but these were suggested to be left as is by Alderman and Police Committee Chair Tim Smith.

“This is new,” Smith said. “So we’ll try it and see what happens.”

Another agenda item for Monday night was to approve the purchase of five sets of body armor, to be given to the five citizens expected to complete their part-time police academy training this fall. The item was revised to instead approve the purchase of “up to five vests,” as concerns were raised about return policies, and whether or not the city would be wasting money if some trainees didn’t complete the academy.

The purchase of the vests is one of a few expenditures the city is making for these potential officers. In January, Police Chief Michael DeWitt said the city is paying between $2,000 and $2,500 per officer to attend the Galesburg academy, and will pay for the uniforms of each new officer. Otherwise, the new officers will be paying for their belts and nearly all of the equipment on them, minus their taser, DeWitt said, which will remain at the department.

Alderman Mike Eddy said that he’d seen the expenses criticized, with some on Facebook saying the city was wasting money on the academy costs and the vests. Eddy disagreed.

“We're trying to rebuild our police department, I think Michael, Mark, the folks we're bringing on, and even the police committee are doing a great job of trying to do so,” Eddy said. “We are way under budget with what we’re spending. We could even send 20 people to the academy and still be under budget.”

The council also gave power to the Water and Sewer Committee to reinvest its water tower certificate. More information on that can be found at the February 13 meeting of the water and sewer committee. The meeting will be held in Colchester City Hall at 500 E Roberts St, Colchester, IL 62326. Agendas for municipal government meetings can be found posted to the doors of City Hall at least two days before the meeting, and recently have been posted to the City’s Facebook page as well.

Smith, Chairman of the Water and Sewer Committee, said that he would like to step down from that position so that he could focus on his duties as Chairman of the Police Committee. He suggested that Ward One Alderman Eric Haines take his place, with Smith vouching for Haines’ experience working with that element of Colchester’s public works.

Mayor Frances Welch said she had the power to appoint Haines should Smith step down, and that she’d consider it. More details on this as it develops.

Email editor@mcdonoughvoice.com with comments or questions on this story.