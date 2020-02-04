CANTON-The annual Fulton-Mason Eagle Day was held Saturday with numerous family-friendly activities including live raptor programs, hands-on activities, crafts for youngsters and bird watching in various locations in Lewistown and Havana.

Everything was free and for all ages.

The raptor show at Dickson Mounds Museum was presented by Darcy Evelhoch, Naturalist and Jennifer Jones.

Both are with the World Bird Sanctuary located in Valley Park about 20 minutes west of St. Louis.

Evelhoch said Jones has been a volunteer with the Sanctuary for 17 years.

There are 215 permanent residents at the Sanctuary.

The first raptor Evelhoch shared was Bella, a Rough-Legged Hawk.

Perched on Jones’ arm, Evelhoch explained, “You may notice she dances a little on the glove and that’s the reason why we have her. If you look at her face you’ll notice it looks a little lopsided and that is because when she was a young bird something punctured her eye. We don’t know what it was, we weren’t there, but it was probably something like a twig or stick. Raptors can survive in the wild with just one eye, especially if they have already figured out how to hunt. However, whatever got poked into her eye went so far it poked her in the brain a little bit. Her right foot sometimes gets a little confused as to what it wants to do so sometimes she’ll do a little dance so she can stay balanced. Obviously, she is still a healthy bird. She has to stay with us under human care where we can take care of her.”

She went on to explain what constitutes a raptor. To be a raptor a bird must have three specific features that helps them to be a hunter.

First, they all have excellent eyesight although not all raptor eyesight is the same type of excellent. Some birds can see colors humans can’t see. There are some raptors who don’t see color at all, but they see really well in low light conditions. There are raptors who can see very well for very far distances-up to two miles.

Said Evelhoch, “While not all excellent eyesight is created the same, it is all fantastic eyesight and it is one of the main things most raptors use to find their prey.”

Secondly, they have special feet. The dangerous part of a raptor is not its face, it is its feet. They have very strong legs and sharp talons that grab and hold onto an animal in order to catch it for dinner.

Raptor legs are so strong an adult Great Horned Owl’s feet are so powerful they can snap a grown man’s femur in half.

Thirdly, to be considered a raptor a bird must have a curved, sharp beak.

“Bella may catch something as big as a squirrel. You can imagine she would really have a hard time swallowing that whole. She doesn’t have opposable thumbs, forks or knives. Her forks are at the bottom of her legs, those are her feet and that knife is the sharp, curved beak to rip of pieces or if it’s springtime to feed to each one of her little babies,” said Evelhoch.

All raptors, hawks, owls, vultures and eagles, have those three traits in common.

Rough-Legged Hawks are native to the arctic and sub-arctic regions of America and Europe. They circle the globe on the very northern part of the hemisphere. They are built to stay out in the cold. That is why they have feathers all the way down to their feet.

Most other raptors have bare legs right up to where their knees are.

Her feet are very small for the size of hawk she is because if she were in the wild, the small feet would help her live in her cold environment. It helps her toes from getting frost bite.

Rough-Legged Hawks are also unique in the raptor world because they hover. Besides them, the only other raptor that hovers in one spot is the American Kestrel.

Given she is under human care, they are able to extend her life expectancy.

With her previous injury, she would not be able to survive in the wild.

Following Bella, Jet, an American Kestrel came out.

Jet previously would fly for them when taken on educational outings, but once he got older his actions indicated he no longer wished to do so.

“He likes to sit on a glove and be retired,” joked Evelhoch.

The American Kestrel is the smallest falcon in North America.

Falcons specialize in hunting other birds and have special adaptations on their bodies that allow them to do that.

For example, falcon wings are much thinner and longer than a lot of other raptor wings. That allows them to perform the maneuvers they need to chase after perhaps a sparrow.

Other raptors such as hawks or eagles will start at one point catch their prey and go to another point.

A bird will be able to maneuver much more in the air than a person could on the ground. Falcons have large swooping patterns of flight that help them capture their prey. They have knowledge of wind currents and where the sun is. They will position their bodies between their prey and the sun so as the prey looks up to see where they are, they are blinded by the sun or they will use the wind currents to get moving at faster speeds and those long, thin wings help them do that.

What allows them to move extremely fast is they have an extra bone over their eye that shades the sun from their eyes. They have stripes that come down from their eyes that act like built in sunglasses.

Jet has been with the Sanctuary for the majority of his 12 years.

In the wild, an American Kestrel lives for about three to five years.

Up next was Minerva, an American Barn Owl, who was hatched and raised at the Sanctuary.

Barn Owls hunt mostly by sound.

Rats make up 95% of a Barn Owl’s diet.

However, their fondness for rats have been very detrimental to the Barn Owl.

Currently Barn Owls are the most endangered species of owl in the Midwest.

When folks find an uninvited rodent in their house they may set out rat poison thinking it will solve the problem.

Unfortunately, it may take a few days for the rat to actually succumb.

In the meantime, they became more and more lethargic becoming the perfect prey for the Barn Owl.

When the Barn Owl feeds on the poisoned rat, they then become poisoned themselves and die.

Evelhoch suggested other alternatives to removing rodents from one’s home including getting a rat trap or getting a live trap then releasing it in a field, “Through education we can tell people that the use of poisons is not the proper way to deal with issues in our environment.”

Following was a bird who lives solely in Europe and into Russia as well, Forrest, a Tawny Owl.

They are kind of like the European version of the Barn Owl.

Their territory doesn’t change more than a foot regardless of circumstances.

They will defend their territory fiercely, “They have been known for dive bombing researchers who just want to know a little bit more about them,” said Evelhoch.

Most owls are ambush predators and lazy and most owls use their eyes to hunt instead of their ears like the Barn Owl.

Their eyes are very special; not shaped like softballs like our eyes. They are shaped like lightbulbs. Their eyes get even bigger inside their skulls.

There isn’t a lot of room for their brain, “I’m sorry folks, but the phrase ‘wise old owl,’ just isn’t true, but that’s okay, they don’t have to be wise to be successful,” noted Evelhoch.

They have fantastic night vision.

Owls are specifically designed for camouflage.

Across the world they look very different. Their feathers adapt to the environment around them.

Owls are silent fliers due to special feathers and have feathers all the way down to their talons which helps them further to be silent fliers.

That allows owls to slowly and silently creep upon something that is flying at night.

Liberty was the final raptor of the program and it was only fitting the 28-year old is a Bald Eagle.

Evelhoch explained Liberty was about the size of her fist when he hatched and looked very different than he does now. Once he got rid of all of his ‘baby floof’ he had a dark head, dark eyes and dark tail. It took him five years to get his beautiful, crisp white head he has, beautiful light eyes, golden beak and white tail. Around 3-years of age he got a white band across his stomach called a belly band.”

They are not called Bald Eagles in the way that most people think.

Bald is from an old English word spelled Balde meaning white or white headed.

They are specialized fish eaters. They have special eyes that help with the refraction of light in the water. Bald Eagles look into the water and see exactly where the fish is.

They have specialized scales on their feet which help them hold onto the slippery, slimy, squirmy fish that attempt to get away.

Further, they have really thick scales on the top of their feet so when they are dipping their feet in the icy rivers, lakes, oceans, ponds, it helps their feet from getting frostbite.

Eagles are very smart and they know hunting takes a lot of energy and doesn’t guarantee they’re going to be successful so if they don’t have to hunt they will take advantage.

They will steal fish from other birds and have been seen chasing other Eagles as well and at times they are successful.

A single fish can change talons three, four, maybe five times before it is finally consumed, “Guess what guys? That’s piracy. They steal from others,” laughed Evelhoch.

If they don’t feel like chasing down some other bird’s fish, they will actually go find something that’s already dead; they are big scavengers.

Evelhoch pointed out being a raptor is extremely difficult, “Out of every 10 raptors that hatch in a single year only three are going to survive. The next year, take 10 of those survivors and only three are going to survive. It’s very hard growing up as a raptor. The first two years there are very high mortality rates. A lot of them don’t survive. The reason for that is starvation. They aren’t hatched knowing how to hunt. They have to figure it out. They have to practice and compete against everyone else who wants food. So, they resort to piracy and scavenging. But, because they are pirates and scavengers there was a man named Benjamin Franklin who did not think they had the proper moral character to be our national symbol. He thought there was a better bird that had the proper moral character to be our national symbol. That bird was the wild turkey. Turkeys are pretty fierce. I am glad they put it to a vote and picked the Bald Eagle because of those moral standards-I don’t think they are poor. I think they are fantastic. And, it really suits the American public. We will fight to survive and do what we can to provide for our family and do what we need to to make sure our family survives. And, the fact they have that beautiful white head means they survived those first two years of life. I think it means the American people are survivors. I think they made a really good choice. If Benjamin Franklin would have won, Thanksgiving would have been super awkward.”

Several years ago the Bald Eagle faced an extinction crisis.

The government realized there was an issue and the issue was a chemical called DDT.

While a great insecticide, it was not great for the ecosystem. The insect would get the chemical in their bodies, then the fish would eat the insects then the eagles would eat the fish.

DDT changes the way the body processes calcium and eggshells need calcium to be stable.

The birds that had DDT in their system when they laid eggs, the shells were so thin when they sat on the eggs to keep them warm the eggs would get crushed and no babies were replacing the older birds who were passing away.

Our national symbol was almost lost.

In 2006 the Bald Eagle was removed from the Endangered Species List as well as the Threatened Species List.

World Bird Sanctuary is a non-profit organization.

Dickson Mounds offers free programs on a regular basis. Check out their Facebook page or their website for more information.