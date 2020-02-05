Saturday, Feb. 1, the eighth grade Lewistown Lady Indians volleyball team participated in the Mt. Pulaski Tournament.

MT. PULASKI-Saturday, Feb. 1, the eighth grade Lewistown Lady Indians volleyball team participated in the Mt. Pulaski Tournament.

They first faced off with Normal Chiddix.

Results follow:

Lewistown-19

Normal Chiddix-25

Lewistown-24

Normal Chiddix-26

Kill Leaders: Abby Wiegand, seven; Lexi Kruzan, four

Dig Leaders: Landry Smith and MaKenna Johnson, six

ACE Leaders: Annie McAdams, Shanna Judd, Lexi Kruzan, one apiece

Assist Leaders: Landry Smith, nine; Lexi Kruzan, two

Block Leaders: Abby Wiegand and Lexi Kruzan, one apiece

Service Points: Landry Smith, nine; Shanna Judd, six

Lewistown versus Hartem

Lewistown-25

Hartem-23

Lewistown-15

Hartem-25

Lewistown Record-5-2-1

Kill Leaders: Lexi Kruzan, seven; Annie McAdams and Abby Wiegand, four apiece

Dig Leaders: Scarlett Potter, nine; Annie McAdams, eight

ACE Leader: Lexi Kruzan, two

Assist Leaders: Landry Smith, 13; Scarlett Potter and Annie McAdams, two each

Service Points: Lexi Kruzan and Landry Smith, six

Lewistown versus Illini Central

Lewistown-25

Illini Central-20

Lewistown-25

Illini Central-14

Lewistown Record-6-2-1

Kill Leaders: Lexi Kruzan, seven; Abby Wiegand, five

Dig Leaders: Landry Smith, seven; Scarlett Potter, five

ACE Leader: Lexi Kruzan, three

Assist Leaders: Landry Smith, 10; Scarlett Potter, two

Block Leaders: Landry Smith and Lexi Kruzan, two each

Service Points: Annie McAdams and Scarlett Potter, eight apiece

LEWISTOWN versus CEL

Lewistown-21

CEL-25

Lewistown-25

CEL-15

Lewistown-15

CEL-5

Lewistown Record-7-2-1

Kill Leaders: Abby Wiegand, eight; Lexi Kruzan and Shanna Judd, four each

Dig Leaders: Landry Smith, nine; Abby Wiegand, seven

ACE Leader: Lexi Kruzan, three

Assist Leaders: Landry Smith, 14; Scarlett Potter and Annie McAdams, two each

Block Leader: Abby Wiegand

Service Points: Scarlett Potter and Abby Wiegand, eight each