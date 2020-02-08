BURLINGTON, IOWA-The Canton YMCA Barracudas traveled to Burlington, Iowa for an invitational. The Cudas competed against Burlington Area YMCA, Muscatine, Fort Madison, Keokuk, Stoney Point, Marshalltown and Washington YMCA swim teams. Seventeen Can-Y-Cudas competed in the invitational.

Results:

Bailey Bouc; Female 8&Under; 25 Free; 19.28Y; Second

Bailey Bouc; Female 8&Under; 25 Back; 23.01Y; Second

Bailey Bouc; Female 8&Under; 25 Breast; 26.78Y; First

Leah Creasy; Female 9-10; 50 Free; 44.31Y; Fourteenth

Leah Creasy; Female 9-10; 50 Back; 53.04Y; Ninth

Roe Denny; Male 12-21; 500 Free; 5:44.58Y; First

Roe Denny; Male 12-21; 100 Fly; 1:08.63Y; Fourth

Roe Denny; Male 12-21; 200IM; 2:29.33Y; Third

Eli Eberle; Male 12-21; 100 Fly; 1:00.71Y; First

Eli Eberle; Male 12-21; 200IM; 2:20.01Y; Second

Eli Eberle; Male 13-21; 50 Fly; 26.75Y; Third

James Hammond; Male 12-21; 100 Fly; 1:00.75Y; Second

James Hammond; Male 15-21; 200IM; 100 Free; 52.90Y; Second

James Hammond; Male 15-21; 200 Free; 2.00.01Y; First

Nelson Hand; Male 12-21; 100 Fly; 1:29.84Y; Eighth

Nelson Hand; Male 12-21; 200IM; 2:55.57Y; Sixth

Nelson Hand; Male 13-14; 100 Free; 1:10.19Y; Sixth

Caleb Jochums; Male 9-10; 100 Free; 1:13.64Y; First

Caleb Jochums; Male 9-10; 50 Fly; 38.22Y; First

Caleb Jochums; Male 9-10; 100IM; 1:26.20Y; First

Ethan Jochums; Male 8&Under; 25 Free; 22.02Y; Third

Ethan Jochums; Male 8&Under; 25 Fly; 24.86Y; Second

Drake Miller; Male 13-21; 50 Breast; 32.51Y; First

Drake Miller; Male 15-21; 50 Free; 27.04Y; Fifth

Drake Miller; Male 15-21; 100 Breast; 1:11.78Y; First

Reese Murphy; Female 13-14; 50 Free; 33.83Y; Tenth

Reese Murphy; Female 13-14; 100 Free; 1:14.35Y; Seventh

Reese Murphy; Female 13-14; 100 Back; 1:19.63Y; Fourth

Rylee Murphy; Female 13-14; 50 Free; 30.95Y; Seventh

Rylee Murphy; Female 13-14; 100 Free; 1:10.78Y; Fifth

Rylee Murphy; Female 13-14; 100 Back; 1:19.63Y; Fourth

Corey Richardson; Male 11-12; 50 Free; 40.23Y; Tenth

Corey Richardson; Male 11-12; 50 Back; 45.89Y; Fifth

Corey Richardson; Male 11-12; 50 Breast; 52.74Y; Third

Abby Stevens; Female 12-21; 200IM; 2:35.02Y; First

Abby Stevens; Female 13-14; 50 Free; 29.44Y; Fourth

Abby Stevens; Female 13-14; 100 Back; 1:08.57Y; First

Lauren Walker; Female 9-10; 50 Free; 33.45Y; Second

Lauren Walker; Female 9-10; 50 Back; 46.12Y; Fourth

Lauren Walker; Female 9-10; 50 Breast; 48.07Y; First

Ashlyn Ward; Female 12-21; 200 Breast; 3:06.42Y; Second

Ashlyn Ward; Female 15-21; 50 Free; 32.91Y; Fifth

Ashlyn Ward; Female 15-21; 200 Free; 2:39.33Y; Third

Cooper Ward; Male 9-10; 50 Free; 48.36Y; Twelfth

Cooper Ward; Male 9-10; 50 Back; 1:01.46Y; Seventh

Cooper Ward; Male 9-10; 50 Breast; 1:30.30Y; Fifth

Lyla Ward; Female 9-10; 100 Free; 1:32.33Y; Fourth

Lyla Ward; Female 9-10; 50 Breast; 58.33Y; Sixth

Lyla Ward; Female 9-10; 100IM; 1:44.97Y; Third

Relay Teams:

Lauren Walker, Bailey Bouc, Leah Creasy, Lyla Ward; Female 9-10; 200 Free Relay; 2:42.91Y; First

Rylee Murphy, Ashlyn Ward, Reese Murphy, Abby Stevens; Female 15-21; 200 Free Relay; 2:06.86Y; Second

Eli Eberle, Drake Miller, Roe Denny, James Hammond; Male 15-21; 200 Free Relay; 1:42.60Y