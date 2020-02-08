Cuba Senior High School has announced its Second Quarter Honor Roll.
SENIORS
High Honors: Kaitlyn Baughman, Kaylann Beekman, Eathan Brooks, Dylan Brown, Audrey Doubet, Quentin Gilpin, Evan Jones, Mackenzie Kolodziejski, Taylor Lester, Emily Maggio, Alexus Markley, Elizabeth Markley, Bradley Mercer, Sloan Miller, Ethan Zimmerman
Honors: Chloe Fawcett, Ethan Howarter, Brianna Pool, Ariel Schnarr, Rachel Slater
Honorable Mention: Bella Abernathy, Samantha Bailey, Catherine Bishop, Avery Hanson, Zabrina Reed, Tegan Strode
JUNIORS
High Honors: AJ Bauser, Isabelle Bradley, Abigail Corsaw, Kailyn Duckwiler, Tyler Hensley, Ethan Martingale, Lyndsi Reed, Graci Sharping, Carley Seward, Emma Utsinger, Miranda Viano
Honors: Dayzi Barker, Jacob Bowcott, Kyla Hughes, Chelsea Lehnhausen, Megan Valley, Sierra White, Elizabeth Williamson
Honorable Mention: Emily Blout, Jarret Clark, Cody Demler, Jaython Jones, Wayde Lane, Baley Markley, Matthew Stead, Emma Stephens
SOPHOMORES
High Honors: Ashlee Clark, Emaline Cozart, Jenna Gorsuch, Allyson Harold, Alexander Moore, Abigail Patterson, Alexis Stone
Honors: Morgan Coulter, Ashley Howerter, Jaelynn Jones, Wyatt Neidig, Collin Robbins, Cheyenne Rodgers
Honorable Mention: Zander Ault, Gavin Beavers, Griffin Brooks, Trever Goforth, Dylan Harr, Hayden Thum
FRESHMEN
High Honors: Payton Barker, Melanie Brooks, Brooklynn Patterson, Alexia Polhans, Dawson Shields, Jacob Yaste, Aaron Zimmerman
Honors: Olivia Beaty, Johnathan Coats, Ava Dunham, Olivia Hanson, Gavin Johnson, Mason Purtle, Emma Staggs, Stryker Strait
Honorable Mention: Andrew Barr, Audrey Cozart, Meghanne Freehill, Jacob Jones, Tandem Leezer, Kage Lingenfelter, Marissa Moore, Logan Riopell, Cole Robbins, Emily Wright
Cuba Middle School has announced their Second Quarter Honor Roll.
EIGHTH GRADE
High Honors: Sadie Arnett, Emma Barrick, Elizabeth Bass, Washita Bradford, Garrett Brooks, Trace Eeten, Cali Hanson, Nicolas Huston, Lexi Mance, Joesph May, Olivia Miller, Maggi Scharping, Jayson Stead
Honors: Kaeden Bowles, Tanner D Brooks, Gavin Corsaw, Leslie Cozart, Kayleigh Harr
Honorable Mention: Jack Cozart, Steven Giles, Ryan Pilgrim, Aleese Mathis, Madison Pool, Durant Reed, Layla Thomas, Hunter Williams
SEVENTH GRADE
High Honors: Carlee Brown, Jackson Gibboney, Haley Johnson, Kayla Lee, Hailey Leonard, Samantha Thum
Honors: Paige Johnson, Luke Miller, Abigail Yocum
Honorable Mention: Gavin Abernathy, Gauge Barker, Cadence Churchill, Jack Lowry, Lillian Markley, Tyson Markley, Morgan Patterson, Chloe Yocum
SIXTH GRADE
High Honors: Macy Eeten, Brody Thum, Abriana Wells
Honors: Myah Brenner, Kalee Foster, Rheannon Freehill, Zackary Howard, Caden Lafary, Mia Phillis, Emma Probyn
Honorable Mention: Charlotte Cannon, Bradlee Ellis, Isabel Girard, Addalynn Lyles, Myleigh Strode